“American Pickers” Comes to Illinois

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The team of “American Pickers” is coming to the metro east.
This summer, the popular reality show will make its way through parts of Illinois looking for old treasures and interesting stories.
While they haven’t decided exactly which parts of Illinois they’ll be visiting, they’ve asked for submissions of private collections to feature on the show. They came to St. Louis last year looking for retro movie memorabilia, but say they’re open to whatever catches their eye, especially if it has a good story to go with it.
Do you have something that they may be interested in? Call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.