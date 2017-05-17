County Council Votes ‘No’ on Later Start Time

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A proposal to push back the start time for St. Louis County Council meetings to 6:30 so more people have a chance to attend has been shot down.

Hazel Erby chaired the council meeting because Sam Page was absent, and her “No” vote combined with those from Rochelle Walton-Gray and Ernie Trakas produced a 3-to-3 outcome that sank the measure.

“Sometimes we’ve had really bad weather, and the longer you put it off, the worse it gets, so I just think 6 o’clock is a perfect time,” she says.

Council member Mark Harder said he had suggested the time change at the request of several county residents.

“Having it at 6:30 at least gives them a little bit of wiggle room to get here on time be able to have their opinions heard, but it sounds like that’s not important to three of the members of this council,” he says.

Harder said after some time passes he may come back for another try with all seven members present, in an effort to get that 4th vote to pass it.

