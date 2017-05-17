Memorial Day Travel Up from Last Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More travelers will be hitting the roads and taking to the skies this Memorial Day weekend, according to Triple-A. Spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano says Triple-A projects 39 million Americans will travel Memorial Day weekend, up a million from last year and the most volume since 2005.
“Americans are paying more for gas at the pump. Right now it’s about 12 cents more than this time last year, but going back to increased personal income and falling unemployment, we’re seeing people opting to spend money a little bit more on gas to travel for the holiday,” she says.