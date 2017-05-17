Memorial Day Travel Up from Last Year

May 17, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: driving, gas prices, holiday, Memorial Day, travel, Triple A

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More travelers will be hitting the roads and taking to the skies this Memorial Day weekend, according to Triple-A. Spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano says Triple-A projects 39 million Americans will travel Memorial Day weekend, up a million from last year and the most volume since 2005.

“Americans are paying more for gas at the pump. Right now it’s about 12 cents more than this time last year, but going back to increased personal income and falling unemployment, we’re seeing people opting to spend money a little bit more on gas to travel for the holiday,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen