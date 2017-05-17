MetroLink Train Hit By Gunfire In Fairview Heights

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – (UPDATED 1:45 p.m.) A MetroLink train was fired upon as it passed through Fairview Heights Tuesday night.

It happened about 10:40 p.m., as the train was leaving the Washington Park station eastbound toward the Fairview Heights station.

Shortly after leaving the platform, passengers and the train operator reported hearing “popping,” and several windows were shattered, according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Bruce Fleshren.

Deputies met the train at the Fairview Heights station.

The captain says no one was hurt, and police don’t believe anyone on the train was being targeted.

“We don’t even know, in fact, if the train was targeted, or if it was random shots in the area somewhere along the route,” Fleshren says.

The St. Clair County Transit District has increased patrols on MetroLink platforms, as well as on the trains.

“This is the first time we’ve actually had – that we’re aware of – that a train has actually been fired upon,” he says. “Every once in awhile, we’ll have a teenager, we’ve had a rock-throwing incident where a window gets broken as a train goes by.”

There are no suspects, and no arrests have been made. Police ask for anyone with information on the incident to please call 911.

