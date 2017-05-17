Mizzou Basketball Roster Boosts Season Ticket Sales

COLUMBIA, MO. (KMOX) – In the midst of layoffs and enrollment declines, there is some good news coming out of the University of Missouri Columbia.
Basketball coach Cuonzo Martin adds former Illinois signee Jeremiah Tilmon to his roster. Before Tilmon, it was top 2017 prospect Michael Porter Jr. Has the excitement of top recruits translated into ticket sales? A university spokesman tells me they’re in the renewal process for 2017-18 men’s basketball season and they are “very pleased with the renewal rate as well as requests for new season tickets”.
The season ticket renewal deadline is in June.