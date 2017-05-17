Police Search for Suspect in Armed Robbery

May 17, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: armed robbery, Circle K, police, search, suspect

MARYVILLE, ILL. (KMOX) – Police are searching for a man wanted in the armed robbery of Circle K gas station in Maryville early this morning.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5’6” to 5’9” with a medium to heavy build, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a red baseball cap, sunglasses, and black shoes.

The man displayed a small black handgun and ran from the scene with the stolen money. This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the robbery or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Brandon Ponce at 618-344-8899.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen