Police Searching For Suicidal St. Louis County Man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A 30-year-old man is missing and St. Louis County police have now issued an endangered person advisory for him.
Anthony Signaigo was last seen just before noon Wednesday at 1231 Montvale Ct.
He’s described as a white male, 5′ 7″ weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
He may be driving a 2017 Toyota Camry.
Police say Signaigo has threatened suicide by hanging and/or taking pills.
Anyone with any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately contact 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.