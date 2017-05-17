Inside Pitch: Cardinals Have Some Advice For Young Athletes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ever wonder what St. Louis Cardinals players did as youth athletes, that helped them get to the Major Leagues?
This week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch has the answer for you, thanks to former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan. He asked players to give some advice to young athletes.
You’ll hear a few different routes to take. The first, ‘diversify’ your athletic experiences.
As Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty explains, young athletes should play as many different sports as they can, and try as many positions as possible inside each sport. He used a personal example, of when he was a short stop for most of his amateur career, but is now an outfielder in the major.
Then, there is the Yadier Molina method which is to play baseball – all day, everyday. However, he first advised kids to respect their parents and finish their education.
