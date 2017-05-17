St. Louis County Housing Shortage Boosts Selling Market

May 17, 2017 7:21 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s not quite back to pre-recession levels, but the home selling market in St. Louis is heating up.

Central Bank president Rick Bagy says homes in West and South County and even Wentzville are being sold almost as quickly as they’re going on the market.

“St. Louis County has a real shortage of available new housing, so that’s caused the existing housing to appreciate, let’s say, more quickly,” he says.

Bagy says the financing issues that kicked in at the start of the recession are fading quickly and home buyers are having a lot less problems getting approved for credit.

