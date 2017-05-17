St. Louis Filmmaker Celebrates Craft Beer Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For generations in St. Louis, your favorite beer was likely an Anheuser-Busch product. But craft beers have taken over. This is the 12th annual American Craft Beer Week and filmmaker Bill Streeter says the growth of craft beers in St. Louis coincided with Inbev’s acquisition of AB and decline of brand loyalty.

“It’s been growing like crazy ever since. I think there’s over 50 breweries operating in the St. Louis area now, which is historic,” he says.

Streeter says we’re in a culture now that values variety, so it would be hard for one brewer to dominate the market like AB did in years past.

“Beer has become like wine in some ways, in that there’s hundreds and hundreds of varietals, and people want to go out and taste new stuff all the time,” he says.

Streeter’s documentary “St. Louis Brews” which chronicles St. Louis’ rich beer history should be out later this summer.

