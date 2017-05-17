Wentzville Cuts Ribbon On Renovated Vietnam Memorial

WENTZVILLE, MO (KMOX)-A ribbon will be cut today on America’s oldest Vietnam War Memorial.

It’s the one in Wentzville, which was originally erected in December of 1967. As it approaches its 50th anniversary, it has undergone an $85 thousand renovation.

Communications Manager Kara Roberson says what had been a simple 9 foot tall red granite monument with an eagle on top, is now much more. “We actually acquired land from the Wentzville Fire Protection District, which owned part of the land that was there and actually donated the land for the project. We’ve added an ADA ramp. We’ve added lighting, a rock wall, landscaping, some seating.”

Roberson says the renovation was a community effort, led by the Board of Aldermen. “The board actually used their board contingency funds for the project. We got time and labor donations from Ameren UE. We used an in-house design team. Some of the construction companies that did some of the work donated some things. We received some private donations.”

The completion comes at a good time, just before next Monday evening’s arrival of the Run for the Wall motorcycle ride, which makes an annual stop at the Wentzville memorial.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 pm Wednesday, at 203 West Pearce Blvd.

