Willing Teens Get Pepper-Sprayed For High School Class

Beware, this video may be hard to watch.
This footage out of Ohio shows a group of teenagers being sprayed with pepper spray–by choice–as part of their criminal technology course at Barberton High School.
Barberton City Schools Superintendent Patricia Cleary has since confirmed that the career tech class is sanctioned through the Ohio Department of Education.
One student commented on the video saying, “This was all voluntary, we all had to sign permission slips, along with our parents permission. We are in a criminal science class that allows us to get a ‘sneak peek’ of the law enforcement. You get OC pepper sprayed in the academy, just like we did.”
