Alderman Takes Anti-Speeding Campaign to Social Media

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd has had it with people speeding on the streets of St. Louis.

“A lot of reckless behavior with speeding, people have no regard for stop signs, they don’t have regard for traffic signals,” he says.

So he’s taking his campaign to stop speeders to the people, floating ideas like speed bumps, speed humps, chicanes, and more to slow things down.

“As I move through this process I’ll be on social media, after I get enough data, asking questions. What do you think about this, what do you think about that, because we have to do something. We can’t just keep saying that we have to do something,” he says.

Boyd admits the big obstacle is finding the money to pay for those kinds of improvements. For instance, speed humps cost up to $2500 and raised crosswalks are twice that amount.

“We could do some traffic calming measures and we could do little speed humps, we can kind of shrink the road a little bit so we could traffic circles, but that costs money,” he says.

