FDA Warns Lead Exposure Testing Could be Inaccurate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you have had your child tested for lead exposure, the St. Louis City Health Department wants you to be aware of some new concerns about the results you may have received. The FDA is warning that certain lead tests made by Magellan Diagnostics may yield inaccurate results.

“We’re strongly urging parents of children and at risk adults who may have been tested to speak with their health care provider about the CDC’s testing recommendations,” says FDA’s Dr. Jeffrey Shuren.

Shuren says testing should be re-done in kids under 6 years of age who had a blood test result of 10 micrograms per deciliter or less. This recommendation is only for the lead testing where blood is drawn from a vein, not those collected by a finger or heel stick.

