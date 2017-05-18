Gov. Greitens Calls Special Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Missouri legislators who thought they were home-free for the summer are getting called back to the state capitol.

Gov. Eric Greitens is calling a special session, as many anticipated he would do, but it’s only on one topic, and one topic only — a bill to attract a steel mill and an aluminum smelter to Southeast Missouri.

The proposal would allow the state Public Service Commission to approve special electric rates for aluminum smelting and steel-works facilities, which require a lot of electricity.

The Noranda aluminum plant in New Madrid shut down in 2016. A new steel mill and aluminum smelter in the Bootheel would mean hundreds of jobs.

The bill passed the House but stalled in the Senate. Some senators expressed concerns about creating special exemptions for particular companies.

Supporters hope the new legislation will bring up to 500 jobs to the area by making it more cost-effective for new owners to operate the facility.

The governor earlier this week complained of the legislature waisting time on filibustering, when they could have got things done to create jobs.

The special session will begin at 4 p.m. Monday.

