Loop Trolley Delayed by Final Car Delivery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The last Loop Trolley train car is being worked on in Iowa, but the retrofitting work has run into some hiccups.

Kevin Barbeau, executive director for the Loop Trolley Company, says they’re working on what the final schedule looks like. The critical factor is the delivery of the third trolley car. The half million dollar retrofitting work is being done in Iowa. He says locating old parts for the 1929 train had been one hold up.

“Everything isn’t necessarily old equipment, some of it is new for our purpose of modernizing these vehicles for current use. One of those examples is an ADA lift for each side of the vehicle, which will allow us to bring passengers on from all the platforms along the alignment,” he says.

Also, drivers of the trolley cars will likely have to give themselves a longer distance to come to a stop. Barbeau says tests have revealed that travel speed and braking distances for the trolley cars, while within expected ranges, are going to be slower and longer than first thought.

Barbeau says they have informed the crew in Iowa that delivery of the third car is vital to the Loop Trolley getting underway.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook