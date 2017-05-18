KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Mercy Hospital and Clinics to Pay $34M Settlement

Associated Press May 18, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: clinics, Federal Law, health, medical clinic, Mercy Hospital Springfield, settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Mercy Hospital Springfield and its affiliated clinics have agreed to pay $34 million to settle claims of improper Medicare billings.

The U.S. Department of Justice released a settlement document Thursday detailing the agreement with the hospital and medical clinics.

U.S. attorneys contend that Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities violated federal law by compensating physicians based partly on the value of their patient referrals to Mercy Hospital’s chemotherapy treatment center. The Justice Department alleges that resulted in improper Medicare claims.

The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by Mercy Hospital and its affiliated clinics.

About $5.4 million of the $34 million settlement payment is to go to physician Viran Roger Holden, who filed the original whistleblower lawsuit raising the claims.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen