Road Worker Struck in Hit and Run

AFFTON, MO. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a road worker and left the scene in Affton early this morning.
It happened at 12-45 on Heege Road at New Hampshire. Police say the eastbound lanes of Heege were closed for paving, the worker was there when struck. The suspect immediately left the scene.
That pickup is white, with an extended cab, front end damage and possibly missing a driver’s side headlight.
The worker is in critical condition. If you have any information, call County Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.