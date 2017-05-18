St. Louis County Council Meets to Discuss Metrolink after Train Shooting

May 18, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Mayor Lyda Krewson, MetroLink, safety, shooting, St. Louis County Council, train

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One day after a Metrolink train was shot up in the metro east, St. Louis County council members will hold a special meeting today to talk about safety on the light rail line.

It’s also on the mind of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

“We need to have the same radio system, we need to have the same reporting system, we’d like to get cross deputization of officers so that an officer can ride the train form one end to the other,” she says.

She says a memorandum of understanding is being written to lay all of this out, but she couldn’t say when it would be signed and take effect.

The heads of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Clair County were supposed to meet last week to talk about their new pact of cooperation, but that get-together was cancelled.

Today’s meeting, just of St. Louis county leaders, starts at 3 p.m in Clayton.

