St. Louis Postal Worker Still Missing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s been nearly one month since a St. Louis postal worker was last seen.
Melanie Tally has been missing since April 23rd when she left her East St. Louis home for work downtown.
US Postal Inspector Matthew Villacona says the investigation continues.
“We’re working closely with the St. Louis Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, as a member of the postal family we feel we have a responsibility to solve this case and we’re going to make every effort we can to do so,” he says.
A Crimestopper spokesman says there is no reward offered at this time because there are no signs of criminal activity.