St. Mary’s Hospital Ranks Second in Lowest in C-Section Rates

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local hospital earns high marks for its low rate of c-section deliveries.
Consumer Reports just compiled a list of the hospitals that are most and least likely to perform the surgery. SLU Care’s Dr. Gil Gross, an OB GYN at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, says they came in second.
“St Mary’s here in St. Louis fared pretty well. We were the second highest ranked hospital, meaning we had the second lowest rate for a head-down baby, first time cesarean section, and that rate was 12 percent,” he says.
Gross credits an experienced delivery staff, the use of midwives, and a commitment to vaginal delivery, only performing c sections for medical concerns, and trying not to induce babies before 39 weeks.
Roughly one out of every three babies born in America is delivered by C-section.