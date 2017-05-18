Opening of New LA Rams Stadium in a Rain Delay

LOS ANGELES (KMOX/AP) – Record rainfall in Inglewood, California has forced the Los Angeles Rams to delay the opening of its stadium by a full year, reports the Los Angeles Times.
The $2.6 billion stadium was scheduled to open as the home of both the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, but unexpected rainfall in the four-month excavation process has pushed back the schedule. Los Angeles Rams spokesman Artis Twyman confirmed the delay Thursday.
Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge of the project told the LA Times, “it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
The 15.4 inches of rain that fell between November 2016 and February 2017 is double the normal amount.
The Rams played it’s 2016 season in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and will remain there through 2019. The Chargers are expected to play another year at the StubHub Center in Carson.
The Inglewood stadium is scheduled to host the Super Bowl in February 2021, and league rules have said a new building can’t host the game in its first year.
