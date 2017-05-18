Top Museums in St. Louis You Must See

Our lives are enriched when we learn more about the world around us. The best museums in St. Louis show us parts of our world we may have missed — from Monet’s landscapes at the art museum to fun, interactive exhibits at the City Museum that delight the child in all of us. Take a look at what there is to offer:

Missouri History Museum

Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, St. Louis, Missouri

(314) 746-4599

The Missouri History Museum is a great museum with an exhibit for every age group! Currently the exhibits that you will find are the Route 66: Main Street Through St. Louis, World War I: Missouri and the Great War and much more. Click here for more information.

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum

700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102

314.345.9880

Featuring stadiums, players and championship moments, the Cardinals Museum boasts one of the largest team-specific collections of artifacts and memorabilia in the world. The Museum’s seven galleries take you on a chronological journey through the rich history of the Cardinals.

National Blues Museum

615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 925-0016

Explore the musical history of the blues. One exhibit explores the blues’ roots in the rhythms of Africa brought to the American South by slaves. An introductory video at the museum has Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin explaining how the blues of the Mississippi Delta region sparked the music of the Beatles, Rolling Stones and other British bands. Click

Museum of Transportation

3015 Barrett Station Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122

(314) 965-6212

It’s a moving experience! The exhibit features over seventy locomotives and displays of cars, fire trucks, buses, trolleys and several aircraft. Click here to find out what’s happening!

City Museum

750 N 16th St, St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 231-2489

City Museum is a play house museum, consisting largely of repurposed architectural and industrial objects! From the rooftop ferris wheel to the twists and turns inside, this is one unforgettable museum! Click here for events going on!

St. Louis Art Museum

Forest Park, 1 Fine Arts Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 721-0072



The Saint Louis Art Museum collects, presents, interprets, and conserves works of art of the highest quality across time and cultures; educates, inspires discovery, and elevates the human spirit. Also don’t forget the St. Louis Art Museum offers Art Hill Film Series this summer. The museum is rolling out the red carpet in Forest Park showing, Titanic, Dreamgirls, To Catch A Theif, and The Devil Wears Prada. Click here to read about upcoming exhibitions.