Victim of St. Louis Bus Stop Shooting Identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A man who died after being shot in the head at a St. Louis bus stop has been identified by police.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police identified the victim Thursday as 23-year-old Bryant Carruth.
Police say they were responding to a call about shots fired Wednesday night when they found Carruth at a bus stop unconscious and not breathing, with two gunshot wounds to the head.
Police say Carruth later died at a hospital. Witnesses recall hearing six or seven gunshots. One witness says he saw a white car leave the scene shortly after he heard the shots fired.
Police have no immediate information on suspects.
