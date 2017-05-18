KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Victim of St. Louis Bus Stop Shooting Identified

Associated Press May 18, 2017 6:50 PM
ST. LOUIS (AP) – A man who died after being shot in the head at a St. Louis bus stop has been identified by police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police identified the victim Thursday as 23-year-old Bryant Carruth.

Police say they were responding to a call about shots fired Wednesday night when they found Carruth at a bus stop unconscious and not breathing, with two gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say Carruth later died at a hospital. Witnesses recall hearing six or seven gunshots. One witness says he saw a white car leave the scene shortly after he heard the shots fired.

Police have no immediate information on suspects.

