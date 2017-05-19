Alderwoman Introduces Plan to Remove Confederate Monument

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A formal proposal calling for the removal of the Confederate monument in Forest Park has been introduced in the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus says it’s time to take a new look at the monument with modern eyes.

“St. Louis was always a union town,” she says. “The Confederate tried to destroy the United States of America. They wanted to succeed from the United States. I do not honor that.”

The alderwoman says it’s not right to have a monument to people who fought a war against the United States.

“Where do we have German memorials?” she asks. “We don’t have German memorials. There’s no reason to have a Confederate memorial. And if you think that your Grandpa was a great person, I understand that.”

Tyus wants the city parks department to make a list of any other Confederate monuments or flagpoles that might be in city public parks, so they can all be dealt with at once.

Under her plan, the cost of removing the monuments would be borne by fundraising, not tax dollars.

