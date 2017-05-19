Bi-State Board OKs MetroLink Policing Plan

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another step has been taken in the effort to make MetroLink safer.

The Bi-State Development Agency Board of Directors, in an emergency meeting Friday morning, unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with St. Louis County and City and St. Clair County to improve security on the light rail system.

The memorandum calls for the transit arm of Bi-State, Metro, and the city and counties to form a task force that will patrol the entire system.

“The law enforcement jurisdictions working together in order to treat the alignment as one big project in and of itself, that they can coordinate and cooperate on to make the system safe and coordinate with us,” says Bi-State President John Nations.

Nations says the task force will begin working on a system that will allow that cooperation, under the command of St. Louis County police.

“Working on a centralized dispatching system. Working on a centralized way for people to notify law enforcement if there’s an issue on the train. Creating a unified command,” he says.

As part of the agreement, a central police facility for MetroLink will be established at 5977 Delmar.

The task force is to report on its efforts in 120 days.

