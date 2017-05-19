Cardinals Activate Peralta, Option Sierra to AA Springfield

ST. LOUIS, MO., May 19, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to tonight’s series opener with the San Francisco Giants that they have activated infielder Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory condition) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned rookie outfielder Magneuris Sierra to Springfield (AA).
Peralta, 34, appeared in eight games with the Cardinals to begin the season, batting .120 (3-for-25) before being placed on the disabled list on April 17. Peralta recently appeared in three games for Triple-A Memphis while on an injury rehabilitation assignment, batting .364 (4-for-11) with a double and two RBI. Peralta also appeared in three games for Palm Beach (A) earlier this month (.250; 2-for-8).
Sierra, 21, made his Major League debut on May 7 and hit safely in each of his seven games played for St. Louis, batting .376 (11-for-30) with 8 runs scored.