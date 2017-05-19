Ford Cuts Won’t Effect Missouri Plants

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – CBS automotive analyst Jeff Gilbert doesn’t think assembly plants in Wentzville or the Kansas City area should have to worry about job cuts in the wake of Ford announcing some “belt-tightening.”
“The cuts being made at Ford are not at the manufacturing level. They’re very specific cuts being made at the salary level, in areas where Ford feels maybe it’s a little too heavy,’ he says.
Gilbert says trucks made at GM’s Wentzville plant and Ford’s Claycomo plant are among the hottest sellers on the market.
“You’ve got pickup trucks being built at both of those plants, and those vehicles are selling great for both Ford and General Motors,” he says.
He says car sales are slumping, both imported and domestic.