KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Franklin County Man Hurt in Officer-Involved Shooting

May 19, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: Franklin county, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Officer involved shooting

Franklin County, MO (KMOX) The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says a man suffered a gunshot wound in an officer-involved shooting incident Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Department says they received a 911 call for a suicidal subject around 6:20pm.

When a deputy arrived at the 7000 block of Highway YY near Clover Bottom, he found a man standing in a driveway with what was described as a long gun.

Details have not been released other than the deputy reported that shots were fired, the officer was not hurt, and the subject was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen