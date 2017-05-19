Franklin County Man Hurt in Officer-Involved Shooting

Franklin County, MO (KMOX) The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department says a man suffered a gunshot wound in an officer-involved shooting incident Friday night.
The Sheriff’s Department says they received a 911 call for a suicidal subject around 6:20pm.
When a deputy arrived at the 7000 block of Highway YY near Clover Bottom, he found a man standing in a driveway with what was described as a long gun.
Details have not been released other than the deputy reported that shots were fired, the officer was not hurt, and the subject was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.