Renovated Kiener Plaza Features Large Event Space, Hot Spots for Kids

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The $20 million Kiener Plaza renovation work is complete, and the park is open again.

At today’s ribbon cutting, KMOX spoke to families enjoying the kids’ area.

Alicia came with her toddler son.

“I think this is awesome, that’s why I brought my son out; it’s close to City Gardens,” she said. “It’s just a nice atmosphere to bring your family to.”

A family visiting from Madison, Wisconsin, was celebrating their 8-year-old son’s birthday. His thoughts about the park?

“Awesome.” And his favorite part was the swing.

Children were certainly considered in renovation plans — they have a new playground designed for kids of all ages and abilities, and an interactive splash pad.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the park now has 200 trees – double the original amount – and 1,000 feet of benches. The improved park also features 75,000-square-feet of concrete, granite and marble pavers.

A community celebration will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, food trucks and St. Louis Cardinals ticket giveaways.

And there will be plenty of room for people — the new Courthouse Lawn event space can hold more than 2,000 people.

The Kiener Plaza renovation is part of the $380 million CityArchRiver project.

