Sections of 141 Closing Sunday for Triathlon

May 19, 2017 9:19 AM
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. (KMOX) – The City of Maryland Heights warns commuters that sections of Route 141 will be closed Sunday morning between 7:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. for the Lou Fusz Subaru St. Louis Triathlon.

During these hours, the left lanes of northbound and southbound Route 141 from Marine Avenue to St. Luke’s Hospital Road will be closed. All northbound lanes of Route 141 from Creve Coeur Mill Road to Marine Avenue will be closed. There will be no access to the on-ramp from southbound Route 141 to eastbound Route 364. Additionally, there will be no access to southbound Route 141 from westbound Route 364.

