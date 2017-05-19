Strong Storms Knock Out Power Across Parts of Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Strong overnight storms have left thousands of Missourians without electricity.
Ameren Missouri reports that 65,000 customers lost power after storms with winds of up to 70 mph crossed Missouri late Thursday and early Friday. The majority of the outages are in the St. Louis area but outages are reported throughout the state. Crews are working to restore power but it isn’t clear how long that will take.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage, but several trees were knocked over in Kansas City, St. Louis and other places.
Forecasters say more storms are possible through Saturday night.
