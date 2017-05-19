KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Webster Groves Makes ESPN Top-10 Plays With 50-Yard Free Kick

May 19, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: district championship, ESPN, girls soccer, highlights, Megan McClure, Plays, Sport's Center, St. Louis, Statesmen, Top 10, Webster Groves High School

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Da-nana, da-nana.

Senior goalkeeper Megan McClure of Webster Groves High School is definitely feeling the love on Twitter this morning. Because last night, she was the star of ESPN’s Sports Center Top-10 Plays.

Thursday night was the Class 3 District 3 Championship, and in the 56th minute, McClure stepped up to take a free kick about 50-yards away from the Rockwood Summit net:

It was the only goal scored in the contest – not everyday does a goalie earn a shutout and score the game-winning goal.

This is the third district championship in a row for Webster Groves, they’ll host Visitation Academy of St. Louis in sectionals on Tuesday.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen