Webster Groves Makes ESPN Top-10 Plays With 50-Yard Free Kick

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Da-nana, da-nana.
Senior goalkeeper Megan McClure of Webster Groves High School is definitely feeling the love on Twitter this morning. Because last night, she was the star of ESPN’s Sports Center Top-10 Plays.
Thursday night was the Class 3 District 3 Championship, and in the 56th minute, McClure stepped up to take a free kick about 50-yards away from the Rockwood Summit net:
It was the only goal scored in the contest – not everyday does a goalie earn a shutout and score the game-winning goal.
This is the third district championship in a row for Webster Groves, they’ll host Visitation Academy of St. Louis in sectionals on Tuesday.