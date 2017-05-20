Ameren MO – High Winds Meant Time-Consuming Repairs

St. Louis, MO. (KMOX) – Ameren Missouri says there’s a reason it’s taken longer than usual to restore power this weekend — these were no usual storms.
“Super strong winds at about 60 to 70 miles per hour and we experienced somewhere in the area of 100 broken poles,” says Patrick Smith, Assistant Vice President of Division Operations.
Plus Smith says soft soil from recent rains led to a number of large trees toppling and taking out power lines.
That meant resetting poles and repairing or replacing damaged equipment.
Ameren Missouri brought in crews from neighboring Illinois as well Tennessee to help with the restoration.
The company anticipates most customers will have power back on Saturday night. At the peak of the storm more than 66-thousand customers were without service.