Reward Offered for Information in Shooting of MetroLink Train

Greg Branson May 20, 2017 9:26 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Metro is offering a $1,000 reward for information in connection with this week’s shooting of a Metrolink train. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies found a train had been hit by eight shots near the Washington Park station around 10:40 Tuesday night. No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5712 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

