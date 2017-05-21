KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Former SLU Medical Resident Admits Writing Fake Scripts

May 21, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: Kyle Betts, Medicaid, percocet, prescription fraud, St. Louis University Hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former medical resident at St. Louis University Hospital will be sentenced in August for illegally obtaining painkillers.

Kyle Betts pleaded guilty Friday to writing more than 70 fraudulent prescriptions for pain relief drugs such as Percocet and Norco.

Prosecutors say Betts was a resident at St. Louis University Hospital from November 2014 to February 2016.

Betts admitted in a plea agreement that he wrote prescriptions using the names of six people, including family members and former romantic partners.

In some cases, the Medicare and Illinois Medicaid programs funded some of the drugs obtained with the fake prescriptions.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen