11 St. Louis Shootings in 24 Hours

May 22, 2017 8:22 AM
ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – Eight shootings, three homicides in Saint Louis in less than 24 hours.

Two women died in separate incidents in South Saint Louis. A 31-year-old at Virginia and Itaska and a 19-year-old in the 4200 block of Neosho.

The other six victims are men, one of them is in critical, unstable condition, that shooting happened also on the Southside at Salena and Miami.

Also last night, Saint Louis County Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year -old.

It happened in the 100 block of Shepley Drive around 7 o’clock last night. Police say Teranne Cooper Junior was found inside his apartment.

