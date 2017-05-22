Ameren Conducting Aerial Work Through the End of the Month

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Maybe you’ve noticed helicopters hovering above local electrical lines, with men dangling from them. It’s been happening lately all across St. Louis County and the Metro East.
There’s nothing sinister going on according to Leah Dettmers with Ameren Missouri. She says they’re doing some maintenance work to prevent future problems.
“I assure you, as a safety practice, those lineman are fully trained in safety precautions and aerial work, so they’re regular lineman and they’ve got specialized training in the helicopter work itself and they really enjoy their work,” she says.
The high flyers are actually employees with Parr Electric, who are doing some contract work with Ameren to install guard structures that will keep damaged power lines from falling to the ground.
The work should run through the end of this month.