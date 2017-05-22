Catholic Church Sues City of St. Louis

May 22, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Archbishop Robert Carlson, St. Louis Archdiocese

ST. LOUIS (AP) Some St. Louis Catholics are suing the city over an ordinance that protects women against workplace discrimination based on whether they’ve had an abortion, used contraceptives or are pregnant.

The federal lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of a group of Roman Catholic grade schools; a home for pregnant women; and a private company whose owner is Catholic. It seeks to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance, which opponents say makes St. Louis a sanctuary city for abortion.

“Let me be perfectly clear,” said Archbishop Robert Carlson, standing on the court house steps, “The Archdiocese of St. Louis and its affiliated agencies and ministries will not comply with this ordinance. We have taken this legal action today to defend our religious liberty.”

The law says no employer can fire, discipline or refuse to hire someone based on their “reproductive health decisions” including abortion, using contraceptives, using artificial insemination or getting pregnant out of wedlock. Landlords also can’t refuse to rent to someone based on those criteria. St. Louis adopted the ordinance in February.

