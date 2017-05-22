Dirty Pools Could Make You Sick

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A week from today public swimming pools will open, but before you jump in the water you want to make sure what’s in it won’t make you sick.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Crypto outbreaks linked to pools have doubled since 2014, with 32 outbreaks reported last year.
SLUCare Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Nirav Patel tells Total Information AM Weekend that Crypto can live through chlorine. So who’s most at risk?
“Younger toddlers and infants, they can get more sick, or people that have difficulty fighting off infection, they can get more sick with this particular parasite,” he says.
Patel says it’s important that anyone with any signs of diarrhea not get in a pool and children not drink any of the water.