IDOT Changes Mowing Patterns to Protect Butterflies

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (AP) – IDOT says they’re changing mowing routes along interstates to help protect dwindling populations of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the agency is one of the state’s biggest landowners and has a responsibility to “act as steward of the environment.”
Starting this month, IDOT will reduce the amount of land being mowed. The idea is to encourage the growth of critical plant species like milkweed, which is a food source for monarch caterpillars. State officials will also monitor to see if the approach works.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)