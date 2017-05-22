KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Ill. Senator Duckworth Offers Advice to Alma Mater Graduates

May 22, 2017 7:58 AM
Filed Under: George Washington University, Graduation, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOX) – Speaking at the campus where she earned a master’s degree back in 1992, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday told George Washington University’s Class of 2017 that she has hope for the next generation of public servants.

The Illinois Democrat said she’d like to see the White House and Capitol Hill occupied by leaders who can fight over policies by day, reach a compromise, then go to dinner at night.

“Those kind of leaders are today too often drowned out by the loudest voice in the room, weather or not that voice has a plan, or even cares to string together a coherent sentence while they’re spewing hate,” she says.

Duckworth’s key words of advice to the graduates were to “Get involved, not discouraged.”

She received an honorary doctorate of public service degree from GWU.

