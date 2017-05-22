Local Pediatricians Say ‘No’ to Fruit Juice for Children

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local pediatrician applauds new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatricians on fruit juice consumption.
SLU Care pediatrician Dr. Ken Haller at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital says recommendations call for children one to three-years-old should be limited to four ounces a day – four to six-years old should not have not more than six ounces a day.
It also says children should not have juice before the age of one.
“The juice is not really nutritionally complete. It could be something that can be given as a treat,” Haller says. “We don’t want this to be a part of their diet.”
He adds in older kids it can lead to obesity. It can cause confusion of what an important nutrient in children under the age of one – possibly leading to malnutrition.
“For younger kids, giving kids fruit, it should be soft and mashed up,” Haller says. “As kids get a little bit older, cutting up fruit is really good to make it more fun.”
The change was based on rising rates of obesity and tooth decay in children.
Children and teens continue to be the top consumers of juice and juice drinks in America.