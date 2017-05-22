Matt Adams Homers in Second Game With Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Adams hit a two-run homer in his second start since being traded to Atlanta, Ender Inciarte had a career-high five hits and the Braves beat Gerrit Cole and the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Monday night.
Brandon Phillips also homered for the Braves, who have won eight of 11.
Adams was acquired from St. Louis on Saturday as a fill-in for injured first baseman Freddie Freeman, expected to miss about 10 weeks with a broken left wrist. Adams had two hits, including his fifth-inning homer high into the right-field seats for a 5-1 lead.
David Freese and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle were ejected by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the fourth. Freese didn’t like a called third strike by Cuzzi and, with John Jaso at the plate, was still yelling at the umpire from the bench when he was ejected. Hurdle then charged out of the dugout and was quickly tossed.
Mike Foltynewicz (3-4) allowed two runs, one earned, in five-plus innings to win his third straight start. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his ninth save.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.