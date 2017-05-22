Mehlville Track Closed for the Summer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Here’s some not-so-great news if you’re among those who like to exercise by walking the track at Mehlville High School.
Starting May 22 the track and football field will be closed for a couple of months so turf can be replaced and the track surface spruced up.
Knowing that a lot of people walk there, especially during the summer, Mehlville School officials are telling exercisers that they can use the tracks at Buerkle, Bernard, Oakville or Washington Middle Schools and Oakville High.