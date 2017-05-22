KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Mehlville Track Closed for the Summer

May 22, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Closed, Mehlville High School, track, turf

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Here’s some not-so-great news if you’re among those who like to exercise by walking the track at Mehlville High School.

Starting May 22 the track and football field will be closed for a couple of months so turf can be replaced and the track surface spruced up.

Knowing that a lot of people walk there, especially during the summer, Mehlville School officials are telling exercisers that they can use the tracks at Buerkle, Bernard, Oakville or Washington Middle Schools and Oakville High.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen