Mizzou Basketball Lands Another Top Recruit in Jontay Porter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Jontay Porter has announced his commitment to play basketball at the University Missouri, Monday evening.
He sent this tweet at 7:10 CST:
Porter is ranked at the No. 10 overall high school basketball player in the nation in the class of 2018, as ranked by ESPN.
His older brother, Michael Porter Jr., is the No. 1 player in the nation in 2017. It has been rumored for months that he would follow his brother to Columbia, Missouri.
What is still in question is whether Jontay Porter will reclassify as a 2017 graduate, and join his brother this fall with the Tigers.
Basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, who was hired in March, has also brought one of the top two seniors in Illinois, Jeremiah Tilmon, to Mizzou.