No Money in Sight for St. Louis City Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With some 80 St. Louis police officers applying for better paying jobs in the county, there’s no solution in sight at city hall.

They’re working on the budget which is due July first, and budget committee vice chairman Alderman Joe Vacarro says there’s no extra money to raise officers’ pay here.

“There’s guys going to the county because we’re not going to be competitive with the county, and it’s something that we have to work on as a Board of Alderman to make things better. Somehow we’ve got to figure that one out,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mayor Krewson’s office says they’re looking at ways to fix the police pay gap that could cost up to $20 million, but they aren’t prepared to outline what the options are.

