Passionate 6-Year-Old Pleas For St. Louis to ‘Stop Killing Each Other’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Six-year-old St. Louis resident Jeffrey Cheatham says he’s too young to know what he knows about guns, and is “scared to die.” That’s why he is asking everyone in St. Louis to “stop killing each other.”
His four-minute speech, posted on Facebook by his mother Leanndra Cheatham, has more than 88,000 views, and almost 4,000 shares.
Jeffrey talked about the recent death of his cousin, Taylor Simpson, 17, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 12 in University City.
“I don’t want nothing to happen to all my family, and I’m really serious because I’m really scared to die and I’m really scared for my family to die,” Jeffrey says.