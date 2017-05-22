KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic | School Closings

Two Motorcycle Deaths on Sunday

May 22, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: accident, death, fatal, Motorcycle, speeding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Investigators say a motorcyclist was speeding when he was killed in a collision with an SUV on I-70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive early Sunday morning.

They say the sport-bike driven by 25-year-old Robert Wehmer of St. Ann rear-ended the other vehicle.

In Illinois, a motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Geene County.

Investigators say Robert Wear of Hillview was thrown from his bike when he swerved into oncoming traffic..and hit the side of a van. No one in the van was hurt.

