Two Motorcycle Deaths on Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Investigators say a motorcyclist was speeding when he was killed in a collision with an SUV on I-70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive early Sunday morning.
They say the sport-bike driven by 25-year-old Robert Wehmer of St. Ann rear-ended the other vehicle.
In Illinois, a motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Geene County.
Investigators say Robert Wear of Hillview was thrown from his bike when he swerved into oncoming traffic..and hit the side of a van. No one in the van was hurt.