20 Foot Python Loose in Springfield

May 23, 2017 9:57 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Residents around Rogersville are being warned to keep their eyes out for a 20-foot Burmese python that’s been missing since the weekend.

The brown and tan python, called SS Wraps, escaped from his cage near Rogersville. Its owner, Ben Trexel, says he last saw his pet on Thursday, when a branch fell through his roof, apparently allowing the snake to escape.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Christian County law enforcement is not involved in the search and doesn’t have an animal control officer. But anyone who sees the python should call police, who likely will call Trexel to help with a capture.

Trexel says friends helped him search throughout the weekend, to no avail.

He says his animal has shown no aggression in the nine years Trexel’s owned him.

